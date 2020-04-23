Bandwidth (BAND) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. Bandwidth had a net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.65 million. On average, analysts expect Bandwidth to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

BAND stock opened at $79.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.25. Bandwidth has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $90.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 720.73 and a beta of 0.51.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BAND shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bandwidth from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Bandwidth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bandwidth has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.88.

In other news, Director John C. Murdock sold 29,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $2,220,673.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,735,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,490 shares of company stock worth $2,250,933. Insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.