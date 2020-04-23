Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,231 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Bandwidth worth $5,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Bandwidth by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC now owns 109,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John C. Murdock sold 29,036 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $2,220,673.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,735,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,490 shares of company stock worth $2,250,933. Insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAND stock opened at $79.28 on Thursday. Bandwidth Inc has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $90.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 720.73 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.25.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.65 million. Bandwidth had a net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.88.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

