Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 12.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bandwidth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.63.

Shares of BAND stock traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $79.81. The company had a trading volume of 57,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,650. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.25. Bandwidth has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $90.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 725.55 and a beta of 0.51.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.65 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bandwidth will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bandwidth news, Director John C. Murdock sold 29,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $2,220,673.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,735,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 29,490 shares of company stock worth $2,250,933 in the last 90 days. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

