Bank First National (NYSE:BFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Bank First National (NYSE:BFC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $22.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 million.

Shares of NYSE BFC traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.98. 106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,285. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.97. Bank First National has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $76.90.

Get Bank First National alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

Bank First National Company Profile

Bank First National Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First National that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Northeastern Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; and checking, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.