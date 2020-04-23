Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Holdings in National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.19% of National Presto Industries worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPK. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 469,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,824,000 after purchasing an additional 59,224 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in National Presto Industries by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after buying an additional 22,441 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in National Presto Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,897,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in National Presto Industries by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 80,565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after buying an additional 18,350 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in National Presto Industries by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,868,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

NYSE NPK opened at $88.55 on Thursday. National Presto Industries Inc. has a one year low of $66.60 and a one year high of $112.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 8.60.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.

