Bank of America Corp DE Has $1.22 Million Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,819 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.06% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $391,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 22,699 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 278,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,477,000 after acquiring an additional 40,590 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 18,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.39% of the company’s stock.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $30.56 on Thursday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $40.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.27.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $84.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.10 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 35.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.55%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SFBS shares. ValuEngine upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

In other news, CEO Rex D. Mckinney acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.27 per share, for a total transaction of $40,905.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,753.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Irma Loya Tuder acquired 5,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.95 per share, with a total value of $149,729.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,291.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.