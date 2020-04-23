Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,358 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.6% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. NS Partners Ltd grew its stake in Bank of America by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 434,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,304,000 after buying an additional 10,812 shares during the last quarter. Loews Corp grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Loews Corp now owns 333,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after buying an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.68.

BAC traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.87. The company had a trading volume of 50,465,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,793,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.44. The company has a market cap of $190.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.70.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.