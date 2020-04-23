Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.68.

BAC opened at $21.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.47. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.