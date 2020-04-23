Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 30.97%. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.30 million. On average, analysts expect Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Shares of NYSE NTB opened at $17.29 on Thursday. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $40.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.22. The company has a market capitalization of $990.81 million, a PE ratio of 5.26, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NTB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $37.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

Read More: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.