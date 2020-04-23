Bank7 (BSVN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). Bank7 had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $10.92 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Bank7 to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BSVN stock opened at $7.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 2.32. Bank7 has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $20.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Bank7 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank7 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bank7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

