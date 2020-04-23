Barclays (LON:BARC) Given New GBX 160 Price Target at HSBC

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its price target decreased by research analysts at HSBC from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. HSBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 79.88% from the stock’s current price.

BARC has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.97) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Barclays from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 125 ($1.64) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Barclays from GBX 252 ($3.31) to GBX 206 ($2.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 150 ($1.97) price objective on Barclays and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 171.58 ($2.26).

Get Barclays alerts:

BARC opened at GBX 88.95 ($1.17) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 101.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 153.71. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion and a PE ratio of 6.31. Barclays has a 52 week low of GBX 73.04 ($0.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54).

In other Barclays news, insider Mohamed A. El-Erian acquired 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 177 ($2.33) per share, for a total transaction of £194,700 ($256,116.81). Also, insider Michael Ashley acquired 132,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £99,601.50 ($131,020.13). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 346,615 shares of company stock worth $41,134,878.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.