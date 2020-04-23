Barclays Lowers Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target to $14.00

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Baker Hughes from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.40 to $15.30 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cfra downgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.02.

BKR stock traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $13.57. 9,171,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,870,813. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.47.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli bought 15,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $299,368.64. Also, CFO Brian Worrell bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,111.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 34,622 shares of company stock worth $642,165 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at about $432,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at about $921,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at about $1,265,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at about $1,898,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

