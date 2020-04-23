Barclays Reiterates “Buy” Rating for The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.55.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.07. 17,658,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,646,658. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.22. The company has a market cap of $194.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $752,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,595 shares in the company, valued at $10,655,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,027 shares of company stock worth $7,760,065 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

