Barnett & Company Inc. Buys 15,026 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,026 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF makes up 4.9% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Barnett & Company Inc. owned about 0.46% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $5,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,879,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,528,000 after acquiring an additional 505,803 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,109,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,134,000 after acquiring an additional 84,670 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,993,000 after acquiring an additional 68,494 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,097,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,046,000 after acquiring an additional 15,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,247,000.

CWI stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.41. 7,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,329. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.94. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $26.22.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

