Barnett & Company Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Barnett & Company Inc. lowered its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises about 3.7% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,564,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 19.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 19,329 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 453,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,800,000 after buying an additional 40,062 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,444,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.33. 71,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,029. The company has a market cap of $55.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $65.13 and a 52-week high of $96.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.443 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Benchmark began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.39.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

