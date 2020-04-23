Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) had its target price lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 62.25% from the company’s current price.

BHC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Bausch Health Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bausch Health Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.41.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

NYSE BHC traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.64. 1,027,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,122,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -3.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.71. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $31.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.39.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.03). Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 68.06% and a negative net margin of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Schutter Richard U. De acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.08 per share, with a total value of $115,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christina Ackermann acquired 4,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $80,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,221.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 10,490 shares of company stock valued at $215,516 over the last 90 days. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $462,911,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,491,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,769,000 after acquiring an additional 7,429,396 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 69.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,545,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327,851 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,513,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,940,000 after purchasing an additional 363,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.