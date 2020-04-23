Beacon Securities Comments on Silvercrest Metals Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:SIL)

Silvercrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) – Stock analysts at Beacon Securities issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Silvercrest Metals in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Silvercrest Metals’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SIL. B. Riley upgraded shares of Silvercrest Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercrest Metals in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

TSE SIL opened at C$9.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 21.91 and a current ratio of 22.03. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.78. Silvercrest Metals has a 52 week low of C$3.99 and a 52 week high of C$10.98.

Silvercrest Metals (TSE:SIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported C($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.20).

About Silvercrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

