Beacon Trading 6.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Beacon has a market cap of $31,043.89 and approximately $15.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beacon has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One Beacon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000339 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00340778 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00420362 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00012049 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006951 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000233 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 44.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Beacon Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,366,692 coins and its circulating supply is 1,233,212 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org.

Beacon Coin Trading

Beacon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

