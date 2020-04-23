BeatzCoin Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 23rd. In the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. BeatzCoin has a market capitalization of $325,470.61 and approximately $4.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BeatzCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BeatzCoin Profile

BTZC is a token. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,440,251,802 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BeatzCoin Token Trading

BeatzCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

