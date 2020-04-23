Beazer Homes USA (BZH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.30 million. Beazer Homes USA had a positive return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect Beazer Homes USA to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BZH opened at $4.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $164.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Beazer Homes USA has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $17.23.

BZH has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on Beazer Homes USA from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $145,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,714,402.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

