Begbies Traynor Group’s (BARK) Corporate Rating Reiterated at FinnCap

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BARK)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at FinnCap in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:BARK traded down GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 23.95 ($0.32). 222,400 shares of the stock were exchanged. Begbies Traynor Group has a twelve month low of GBX 10.95 ($0.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 45.70 ($0.60).

Get Begbies Traynor Group alerts:

In related news, insider Rupert Fraser purchased 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of £2,800 ($3,683.24).

Begbies Traynor Group Company Profile

Tarncourt Ambit Properties Limited and Tarncourt Ambit Limited engages in the development of commercial properties. Workshop Trading Holdings Limited operates coffee shops. Tarncourt Ambit Properties Limited, Tarncourt Ambit Limited, and Workshop Trading Holdings Limited are based in the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Begbies Traynor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Begbies Traynor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.