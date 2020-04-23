Benchmark Lowers 1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) Price Target to $20.00

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

Shares of FLWS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.31. 74,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,871. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.52. The firm has a market cap of $981.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.03. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $21.77.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.01 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLWS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, AXA acquired a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. 38.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 1-800-Flowers.Com

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

