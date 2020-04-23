Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.63.

BNFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Benefitfocus from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Benefitfocus from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

NASDAQ:BNFT opened at $10.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $343.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.47. Benefitfocus has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $41.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.98.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $87.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.38 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Annmarie Fini sold 3,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $26,446.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO James P. Restivo sold 6,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $56,186.10. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 82,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,423.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNFT. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Benefitfocus by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,083,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,716,000 after purchasing an additional 805,543 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Benefitfocus by 48.0% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,649,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,697,000 after buying an additional 535,330 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Benefitfocus by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 507,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,144,000 after buying an additional 303,913 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Benefitfocus by 199.6% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 246,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,398,000 after buying an additional 163,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,239,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

