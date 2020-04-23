Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Berkshire Hathaway’s earnings. Berkshire Hathaway reported earnings per share of $2.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Berkshire Hathaway will report full-year earnings of $10.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.13 to $10.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.01 to $11.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Berkshire Hathaway.

Get Berkshire Hathaway alerts:

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $65.37 billion during the quarter. Berkshire Hathaway had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 31.98%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Berkshire Hathaway from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

BRK.B traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $185.63. The company had a trading volume of 6,211,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,296,301. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.71. The company has a market cap of $446.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1 year low of $159.50 and a 1 year high of $231.61.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, as well as life, accident, and health reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily from solar, wind, geothermal, and hydro sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hathaway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hathaway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.