BERNcash (BERN) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

BERNcash (CURRENCY:BERN) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. BERNcash has a total market capitalization of $21,486.67 and $6.00 worth of BERNcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BERNcash has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. One BERNcash coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.65 or 0.01096045 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00055279 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00032737 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00167161 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00224645 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007207 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002815 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

BERN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X14 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 22nd, 2016. BERNcash’s total supply is 71,234,301 coins. BERNcash’s official Twitter account is @berncash. BERNcash’s official website is berncoin.org.

BERNcash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BERNcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BERNcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BERNcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

