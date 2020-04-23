BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for BEST in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Pei now forecasts that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

BEST has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of BEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.23.

Shares of BEST stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $5.61. 82,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,292. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. BEST has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $6.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.62 and a beta of 0.76.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. BEST had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. BEST’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in BEST by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,341,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,301,000 after buying an additional 4,851,808 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BEST by 1,007.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,085,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,272 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of BEST by 648.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,167,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,016 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BEST by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,076,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,545,000 after acquiring an additional 410,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BEST in the 4th quarter valued at $10,286,000. Institutional investors own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

