BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) will report ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for BeyondAirInc .’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is ($0.30). BeyondAirInc . reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BeyondAirInc . will report full-year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.71). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($0.20). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BeyondAirInc ..

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.58 million. BeyondAirInc . had a negative net margin of 203.22% and a negative return on equity of 176.57%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BeyondAirInc . from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeyondAirInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:XAIR traded up $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $8.09. The stock had a trading volume of 404,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,065. BeyondAirInc . has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $108.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of -0.55.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in BeyondAirInc . during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of BeyondAirInc . during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of BeyondAirInc . during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BeyondAirInc . during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in shares of BeyondAirInc . during the 4th quarter worth approximately $559,000. 12.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

