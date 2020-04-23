BHP Group (BHP) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for BHP Group (NYSE: BHP):

4/22/2020 – BHP Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/22/2020 – BHP Group was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/7/2020 – BHP Group was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

4/6/2020 – BHP Group was upgraded by analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/3/2020 – BHP Group is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – BHP Group was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

3/20/2020 – BHP Group was upgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/19/2020 – BHP Group was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/16/2020 – BHP Group was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/3/2020 – BHP Group was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

3/3/2020 – BHP Group was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NYSE BHP traded up $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $38.54. 2,343,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,354,717. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.35 and a 200-day moving average of $48.05. BHP Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $29.78 and a 12 month high of $59.02. The company has a market cap of $61.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

