BHP Group (LON:BHP) Given New GBX 1,820 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,830 ($24.07) to GBX 1,820 ($23.94) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup raised shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,950 ($25.65) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.70) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,622.50 ($21.34).

BHP traded up GBX 40.60 ($0.53) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,304 ($17.15). 7,004,578 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.94, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.62. BHP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 939.80 ($12.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,078.50 ($27.34). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,230.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,588.27. The company has a market cap of $26.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.03.

In other BHP Group news, insider Susan Kilsby bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,696 ($22.31) per share, for a total transaction of £67,840 ($89,239.67).

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

