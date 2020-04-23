BidiPass (BDP) Reaches Market Cap of $2.13 Million

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 23rd. BidiPass has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and $9.44 million worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BidiPass has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BidiPass token can now be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange, DigiFinex and BitForex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00052601 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.35 or 0.04446296 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00065671 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00037371 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005051 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013395 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008597 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003218 BTC.

BidiPass Token Profile

BDP is a token. It launched on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,268,822 tokens. The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass.

BidiPass Token Trading

BidiPass can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, ProBit Exchange and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

