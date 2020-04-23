BigUp Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (BIGUP)

BigUp (CURRENCY:BIGUP) traded 83.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 23rd. In the last seven days, BigUp has traded down 89.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BigUp coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BigUp has a market cap of $1,765.00 and approximately $22.00 worth of BigUp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BigUp alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005864 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008157 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000049 BTC.

BigUp Coin Profile

BigUp (BIGUP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 12th, 2016. BigUp’s total supply is 2,137,572,489 coins. BigUp’s official website is bigup.club. BigUp’s official Twitter account is @BigUpKing.

BigUp Coin Trading

BigUp can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BigUp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BigUp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BigUp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BigUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BigUp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.