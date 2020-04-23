BIO-TECHNE (TECH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect BIO-TECHNE to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $184.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect BIO-TECHNE to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $207.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.43. BIO-TECHNE has a twelve month low of $155.17 and a twelve month high of $223.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.06.

TECH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on BIO-TECHNE from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on BIO-TECHNE from $218.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on BIO-TECHNE from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BIO-TECHNE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.13.

About BIO-TECHNE

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

