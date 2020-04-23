Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,902 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 15,084 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 6.2% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $71,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,781,556,000 after buying an additional 1,800,778 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after buying an additional 5,771,223 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,996,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,769,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,292 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,184,852,000 after purchasing an additional 199,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $173.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,319.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.29. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.94.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

