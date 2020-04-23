Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Hits Market Cap of $29.31 Million

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded up 101.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded up 75.8% against the US dollar. One Bitball Treasure token can currently be bought for about $65.14 or 0.00863829 BTC on exchanges. Bitball Treasure has a market cap of $29.31 million and $20,456.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitball Treasure alerts:

inSure (SURE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00012402 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00016566 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013295 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000370 BTC.

About Bitball Treasure

Bitball Treasure (CRYPTO:BTRS) is a token. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000 tokens. The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com. Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20.

Bitball Treasure Token Trading

Bitball Treasure can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitball Treasure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitball Treasure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.