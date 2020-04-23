Bitblocks (BBK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $381,034.04

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Over the last week, Bitblocks has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitblocks coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptohub, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. Bitblocks has a total market capitalization of $381,034.04 and approximately $20,599.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00032683 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00043225 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000656 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,544.05 or 1.00323631 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00060022 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000065 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Bitblocks

Bitblocks is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 226,672,928 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_. Bitblocks’ official website is bitblocksproject.com.

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

Bitblocks can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

