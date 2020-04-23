Bitcoin Cash Hits Market Capitalization of $4.42 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $4.42 billion and approximately $3.96 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $240.43 or 0.03188415 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit2C, Bisq, Fatbtc and cfinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,540.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.57 or 0.00776748 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005269 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00012319 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000059 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000157 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,388,600 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit2C, Crex24, BTCC, Coinone, TOPBTC, Cryptomate, Coinhub, Negocie Coins, FCoin, OTCBTC, Bleutrade, ABCC, Indodax, BtcTrade.im, DSX, Bitinka, Livecoin, Bittylicious, WazirX, Bitbns, OKEx, Koinex, DragonEX, HBUS, Bitfinex, Graviex, Koineks, Bitstamp, cfinex, BitBay, Bit-Z, Trade By Trade, Kuna, Huobi, Kraken, BiteBTC, BX Thailand, IDCM, QBTC, Zebpay, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Fatbtc, Bitbank, Braziliex, Gate.io, Gatecoin, Kucoin, CEX.IO, Cobinhood, Iquant, YoBit, GOPAX, COSS, Bitso, CryptoBridge, WEX, CoinBene, Stocks.Exchange, Poloniex, Cryptohub, B2BX, ACX, Bibox, C2CX, xBTCe, Coinfloor, BigONE, Coinsuper, CoinExchange, Bisq, UEX, Coindeal, Cryptopia, Exmo, Instant Bitex, MBAex, Coinnest, Buda, Mercado Bitcoin, BitForex, Korbit, Allcoin, Coinbase Pro, ChaoEX, CoinEgg, CoinEx, Mercatox, Zaif, Liqui, OKCoin International, RightBTC, Coinroom, Bithumb, Bitsane, HitBTC, Tidex, Exrates, BTC Trade UA, QuadrigaCX, EXX, Sistemkoin, CPDAX, ZB.COM, Independent Reserve, CoinFalcon, Bittrex, Binance, Liquid, BTC Markets, CoinTiger, BitMarket, Trade Satoshi, Coinbe, bitFlyer, Ovis, Coinrail, Vebitcoin, Koinim, Upbit, Waves Decentralized Exchange, SouthXchange, Coinsquare and Altcoin Trader. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.

