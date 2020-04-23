Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $10.04 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 23rd. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $101.69 million and approximately $10.04 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for $0.55 or 0.00007228 BTC on major exchanges including BtcTrade.im, YoBit, Coinnest and Exrates.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004105 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000495 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00052214 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

Bitcoin Diamond can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Gate.io, CoinBene, Kucoin, YoBit, BigONE, Exrates, Huobi, HitBTC, Bithumb, Crex24, BtcTrade.im, Coinnest, OKEx and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

