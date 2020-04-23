Bitcoin Gold Price Reaches $9.45 on Top Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.45 or 0.00125297 BTC on exchanges including Altcoin Trader, YoBit, BitMarket and BitFlip. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $165.43 million and $42.84 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.95 or 0.00596314 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00082247 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002278 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001355 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000508 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

Bitcoin Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CEX.IO, Altcoin Trader, Coinone, Ovis, OKEx, Braziliex, BitFlip, BitMarket, YoBit, Bitinka, Koineks, Kucoin, Bithumb, SouthXchange, Instant Bitex, TDAX, Trade Satoshi, Vebitcoin, HitBTC, Bittrex, Huobi, Bit-Z, DSX, Sistemkoin, Bitsane, QuadrigaCX, Zebpay, Graviex, Exrates, Bitfinex, Indodax, Exmo, Bitlish, Negocie Coins, C2CX, Coinnest, Binance, Bleutrade, BitBay, Crex24, Korbit, Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

