Bitcoin Plus Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $29,858.00 (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Bitcoin Plus has a total market cap of $559,963.00 and approximately $29,858.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be purchased for $4.02 or 0.00053420 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Poloniex, Trade By Trade and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Plus Profile

XBC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 139,197 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Plus is www.bitcoinplus.org. Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org.

Bitcoin Plus Coin Trading

Bitcoin Plus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, Trade Satoshi and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

