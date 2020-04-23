BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $461,851.21

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 23rd. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $461,851.21 and $23,744.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Exmo, Stocks.Exchange and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.05 or 0.00599115 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00125662 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00081992 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002255 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000516 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000052 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 6,814,035,223 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks/en. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks.

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

BitcoinZ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Exrates, Exmo, Trade Satoshi, Graviex, Crex24 and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.