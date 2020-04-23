BitTorrent Achieves Market Cap of $50.76 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One BitTorrent token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including UPbit and Binance. BitTorrent has a market cap of $50.76 million and $59.84 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013317 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.63 or 0.02607649 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00215193 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00057530 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00051405 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000850 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent’s genesis date was January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 212,116,500,000 tokens. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent.

BitTorrent Token Trading

BitTorrent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

