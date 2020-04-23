bitUSD (BITUSD) Trading 61.5% Lower Over Last Week

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One bitUSD token can now be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00010624 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. bitUSD has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and $194.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, bitUSD has traded 61.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get bitUSD alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013347 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.59 or 0.02631367 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00215437 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00057842 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00051078 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000854 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000182 BTC.

bitUSD Token Profile

bitUSD’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 2,138,470 tokens. bitUSD’s official website is bit.ly/BitShares_USD. bitUSD’s official Twitter account is @bitshares. The official message board for bitUSD is bitsharestalk.org.

bitUSD Token Trading

bitUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for bitUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.