BlackCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $9,475.00 (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 23rd. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $9,475.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BlackCoin has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, Livecoin, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00018702 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005836 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000448 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 59,908,739 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org.

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

BlackCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Livecoin, Trade By Trade, Tux Exchange, Bleutrade, CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, Bittylicious, Bittrex, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

