Blackline (BL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Blackline to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. Blackline had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $80.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.77 million. On average, analysts expect Blackline to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BL opened at $57.82 on Thursday. Blackline has a 52-week low of $38.32 and a 52-week high of $74.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -99.69 and a beta of 0.82.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BL shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Blackline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Blackline from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Blackline from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Blackline from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Blackline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $387,258.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 32,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,532.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mario Spanicciati sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $9,177,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,469.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Blackline Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

