BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Position Increased by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,746 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK traded down $9.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $471.20. 512,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,443. The company has a market cap of $73.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $576.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $432.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $482.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Barclays raised their price target on BlackRock from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $482.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.00.

In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total value of $42,355,347.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.01, for a total transaction of $331,806.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,904 shares of company stock valued at $101,829,121. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

