Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the asset manager on Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%.

Blackstone Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Blackstone Group has a payout ratio of 96.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Blackstone Group to earn $3.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.3%.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $46.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.44 and its 200-day moving average is $53.13. Blackstone Group has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 27.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Group will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 333,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.02 per share, with a total value of $8,689,769.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $1,590,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 1,665,085 shares of company stock valued at $41,383,583 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Blackstone Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Blackstone Group from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised Blackstone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.90.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

