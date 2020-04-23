BlitzPredict (XBP) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.00

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 23rd. One BlitzPredict token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC, IDEX and Bancor Network. During the last seven days, BlitzPredict has traded up 8% against the dollar. BlitzPredict has a total market capitalization of $65,735.89 and approximately $9.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007226 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004181 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00001161 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000489 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00052984 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About BlitzPredict

BlitzPredict (XBP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,601,088 tokens. BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict. BlitzPredict’s official website is www.blitzpredict.io. The official message board for BlitzPredict is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1. The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BlitzPredict

BlitzPredict can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bancor Network, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPredict directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlitzPredict should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlitzPredict using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

