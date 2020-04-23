BlockStamp (BST) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.30 Million

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. One BlockStamp coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00002305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, TOKOK and Crex24. BlockStamp has a total market capitalization of $4.30 million and $1,798.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BlockStamp has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Storeum (STO) traded up 532.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002873 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000110 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000264 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002153 BTC.

BlockStamp Coin Profile

BlockStamp (BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 33,864,037 coins and its circulating supply is 26,321,071 coins. The official message board for BlockStamp is medium.com/blockstamp. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlockStamp is blockstamp.info.

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24 and TOKOK. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockStamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlockStamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

