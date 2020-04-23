Bodycote’s (BOY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Bodycote (LON:BOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BOY. Morgan Stanley lowered Bodycote to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 810 ($10.66) to GBX 770 ($10.13) in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Bodycote from GBX 910 ($11.97) to GBX 670 ($8.81) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bodycote to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 775 ($10.19) in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Bodycote to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 720 ($9.47) to GBX 510 ($6.71) in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Bodycote from GBX 810 ($10.66) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 724.29 ($9.53).

Shares of BOY stock opened at GBX 558 ($7.34) on Thursday. Bodycote has a 52-week low of GBX 378.40 ($4.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 975 ($12.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 573.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 775.16.

About Bodycote

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

