Boenning Scattergood Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Selective Insurance Group in a report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.95. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SIGI. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JMP Securities raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Shares of SIGI opened at $48.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.23 and a 200 day moving average of $63.43. Selective Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $37.05 and a twelve month high of $81.35.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.28. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Selective Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

